KEOKUK, IOWA — Matthew Buss is the new director of research and development for Allied Blending LP.

In his role, Mr. Buss will lead all research, innovation and product development activities for the highly-functional blends producer, including an emphasis on cheese anticaking agents, tortillas and plant-based products.

He was a senior scientist at Balchem Corp., a global special ingredients supplier, over the last two years, and he also has held food science positions at DFA Ingredient Solutions and DairiConcepts.

He received bachelor’s degrees in economics and food science at the University of Wisconsin.