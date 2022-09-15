TUKWILA, WASH. – Ninety years after the company was established in Seattle, Continental Mills, Inc, the maker of Krusteaz mixes, is changing the company name to The Krusteaz Co.

Announcing the new name Sept. 14, Krusteaz said the change represents a nod to its brands’ entrepreneurial roots, “notably (Rose) Charters’ innovation of the world’s first just-add-water pie crust in 1932, which are woven into the DNA of the company.”

A third-generation, family-owned business, The Krusteaz Co. makes Krusteaz brand pancake and waffle, baking and other mixes; Kretschmer wheat germ, Albers corn meal and grits; and Alpine cider mixes. Other products the company offers include WildRoots trail mixes and Buck Wild snacks.

“Our mission as an organization is to build the most beloved and wow-inspiring brands in the industry, including Krusteaz as our flagship brand,” said Andy Heily, president and chief executive officer of Krusteaz. “We say that Krusteaz is ‘by makers for makers’ and our 800-plus employees are makers, rooted in a spirit of fierce pride. This name change is as much about honoring our past as it is about looking forward to a future built on a culture of ingenuity that will continue to deliver some of the most beloved and trusted brands.”

Krusteaz operates plants at Kent, Wash.; Effingham, Ill.; Manhattan, Kan.; and Hopkinsville, Ky.

Reflecting on the company’s 90th anniversary and its origins, Mr. Heily added, “What strikes me, inspires me really, is that our first product, the Krusteaz pie crust, hit grocery shelves in the early 1930s, when Seattle was in the grip of the Great Depression. Ingenuity in the face of challenge has always been our way, and I know today as consumers face pressures from all sides, including rising grocery costs, we want to continue to find ways to inspire them. We are a family of makers, who hopes that when families open their pantries, seeing one of our products is a moment of joy and possibility.”