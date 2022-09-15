COLUMBIA, SC. —Europastry plans to invest $23 million to establish a facility in Laurens County in South Carolina that will produce an assortment of brioche bread products. Operations are expected to begin by the end of November. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development in South Carolina approved a $150,000 rural infrastructure fund grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of building improvements in the Hunter Industrial Park.

“Laurens has become a strategic location, allowing the company to expand its footprint in the US,” Europastry said. “The new plant will start up operations soon, and more details will be provided in the following weeks.”

Europastry has other US production plants in Ronkonkoma and Bayport, NY, and New Brunswick, NJ. Based in Barcelona, Spain, and active in 80 countries, Europastry in the 2021 fiscal year had sales of €845 million ($845 million).