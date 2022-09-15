ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. has formed a “transformation office,” which will support the company’s commitment to ongoing margin enhancement efforts and will be solely focused on enterprise-wide continuous improvement strategies to ensure a pipeline of productivity initiatives and profit growth opportunities. The office will be led by Amy C. Held as chief transformation officer. Ms. Held most recently was chief strategy and international officer.

According to Smucker, Ms. Held will oversee cross-functional leaders who will establish new ways of working. The leaders also will seek sustainable efficiencies and cost reduction while embedding capabilities “to track, measure and report” on these efforts throughout the company.

“I am excited to take on this challenge and to have the opportunity to work with an incredible team of leaders,” said Ms. Held, who has been with Smucker for nearly 10 years. “As I assume this new role, I am inspired by our commitment to continuous improvement — of being even better tomorrow than we are today. We are beginning this work from a place of strength thanks to the dedication of our employees, and the results we will achieve together will further strengthen our already solid position.”

Smucker said Ms. Held will remain in charge of strategy while the company begins a search to fill the chief strategy officer role. Meanwhile, Tim Wayne, currently vice president of international and away from home, will assume responsibility for the international business duties previously handled by Ms. Held.

“Our teams have done an incredible job of navigating sustained external pressures,” said Mark T. Smucker, chairman, president and chief executive officer. “As these challenges endure, we must be proactive in addressing their impact to support both near-term performance and long-term growth potential. The introduction of the transformation office will help ensure the continued momentum of our strategy, which has supported the tremendous results our business has delivered, by sharpening our focus on driving productivity and unlocking cost savings.”