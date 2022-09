RICHMOND, IND. — Richmond Baking Co., a manufacturer of cookies, crumbs and breadings, is investing $720,000 to upgrade its facility in Richmond. The company said it will add a second-shift production line on one of its three ovens, make upgrades to its flour room and replace a freight elevator. The plant also will add 38 full-time positions to the existing 106 employees. In addition to Richmond, the company has a facility in Versailles, Ky.