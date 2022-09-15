WASHINGTON — Kelly Knowles has been named senior adviser, advocacy and industry relations at SNAC International (SNAC).

In her role with SNAC International, a trade association representing the snack foods industry, Ms. Knowles will consult and lead SNAC’s political engagement strategy and programming. Her portfolio of responsibilities will include SnackPAC to “achieve the association’s political goals and align the association’s political visibility with its other critical government affairs work,” SNAC International said.

The group added that Ms. Knowles will work closely with the SNAC International team on membership development and retention.

“It is a privilege to join the talented team at SNAC International under Christine Cochran’s (president and chief executive officer of SNAC) leadership,” Ms. Knowles said. “Snack makers represent a rapidly growing category, demonstrating amazing innovation led by change makers. I am incredibly excited to advocate for policies, strengthen political resources and help grow the association’s footprint on behalf of this terrific industry.”

An experienced state and federal advocacy professional, Ms. Knowles’ background includes reinvigoration of the American Bakers PAC, the Political Action Committee of grain-based foods, which grew dramatically under her leadership, SNAC International said. Ms. Knowles also consults for various trade associations, foundations and corporations in agriculture, manufacturing, construction, energy, defense and beyond.

Before her departure last fall, Ms. Knowles spent nearly 19 years with the American Bakers Association, most recently as vice president of political and state affairs. Since 2014 she has been engaged by the Grain Foods Foundation with responsibility for development and industry relations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kelly to the team,” Ms. Cochran said. “Kelly’s political acumen, advocacy expertise and work ethic has produced a proven record of success. She will be an outstanding addition to SNAC International, SnackPAC and the valuable corporate members we serve.”