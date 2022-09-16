LOS ANGELES — La Brea Bakery has introduced a new cinnamon raisin artisan bread at Kroger-owned stores.

“This loaf is a great addition to our portfolio, as it brings a slightly sweet option to our product line,” said Brie Buenning, director of marketing for La Brea Bakery. “We’ve also seen more consumers interested in breakfast at home and nostalgic flavors right now. This new product is a perfect fit, and we’re excited to bring an elevated cinnamon raisin bread experience to the market.”

La Brea said it developed the new bread through a partnership with Kroger Co. The two companies said the variety identified a gap in the instore bakery category.

“As a classic bakery favorite, cinnamon raisin bread is versatile and continues to grow in popularity, but you don’t see it in the instore bakery fresh artisan bread offerings,” said Christy Benken, Kroger category manager, bakery – bread and rolls. “This delicious new loaf fills an unmet consumer need.”