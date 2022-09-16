RaLEIGH, NC. — SunTree Snack Foods, LLC is investing $10.1 million into a new manufacturing site in Goldsboro, NC.

The new facility will create 94 jobs and increase the manufacturing and distribution capacity for SunTree’s line of snack nuts, trail mixes and dried fruit.

“The addition of this East Coast facility will allow us to efficiently serve the eastern US distribution centers for national and regional retailers, and the expanded capacity will reduce lead times for our customers and minimize the ecological impact of long-haul shipping,” said Jeff Vogel, chief executive officer of SunTree.

While the new development represents SunTree’s first East Coast facility, the company already has made other efforts to increase its presence in the area.

Earlier this month, SunTree acquired Carolina Nut Co., Henderson, NC, the maker of Carolina Nut Co. and The Peanut Roaster branded snack nuts.

The acquisition was motivated in part by Carolina Nut’s own manufacturing facility in North Carolina that brings additional distribution capacity and an in-house research and development laboratory.

SunTree did not announce a timeline for the development of the new facility.