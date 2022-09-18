LAS VEGAS — Foie Grock takes the stage at IBIE for a Monday night concert in the West Hall – Ballroom W326 of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Rockin’ Pint, a one-hour event sponsored by AB Mauri (Booth No. 1832), is free to all IBIE registrants but is limited to a first-come, first-serve basis. The performance begins at 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to add The Rockin’ Pint night to IBIE’s already stellar schedule,” said Dennis Gunnell, IBIE chair. “It’s been a long time since our industry has come together, and there’s no better way to celebrate than by sharing a pint while listening to some of our industry’s superstars on a different stage.”

Founded by Duff Goldman and Bruce Kalman, Foie Grock is a chef-led cover band that will perform songs from the likes of The Beatles, The Clash, The Kinks, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and Queen. In addition to Mr. Goldman on bass and Mr. Kalman on guitar and vocals, the group includes guitarists Geof Manthorne and Jesse Cross, drummer Francis Castagnetti and bassist Jeff Barovick.

“We are excited about our growing relationship with Duff,” said Rick Oleshak, vice president of marketing, AB Mauri North America. “Through our discussions with him about our presence in Las Vegas, we felt like it was a great opportunity to highlight his rock band and help build additional energy into a much-anticipated IBIE 2022. Working with the Baking Expo on creating and building this special The Rockin’ Pint happy hour concept was fantastic, and we cannot wait to celebrate a great evening together with our baking industry colleagues.”