LAS VEGAS — The International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE) commenced 10 a.m. Sunday morning at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nearly 1,000 suppliers, manufacturers, equipment makers and other baking-centric exhibitors were wrapping up finishing touches to their booths before the ceremonial bread cutting kickoff.

The triennial event was last held in September of 2019, the fall before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the baking industry alongside every other facet of life. This year, IBIE is proving that despite three years of supply chain delays, labor shortages and unprecedented setbacks, the baking industry remains resilient.

“We know now that Zoom cannot replace — and does not even compare — to what IBIE has to offer: the face-to-face interactions, the serendipitous conversations that happen on the show floor, experiencing the equipment and technology first-hand — seeing it up close, touching, testing and speaking directly with our contacts,” said IBIE 2022 Vice Chair Jorge Zarate, global senior vice president of operations and engineering, Grupo Bimbo, at the event’s ceremonial bread cutting kickoff. “This is our community’s platform, and I am so thrilled to see you all here, today.”

Attendees cheered as the first slice dropped and the doors opened to the exhibition floor, where exhibitors waited to court crowds of a size not seen since before the pandemic. Ongoing IBIEducate sessions – presentations offering insight from industry experts – began yesterday, Sept. 17 and will continue through Sept. 21. The showroom floor will be open through Sept. 21.