CHICAGO — Diana Frost has been promoted chief growth officer of the Kraft Heinz Co.’s North America Zone.

In her new role, Ms. Frost will oversee both the marketing for the company’s brand portfolio and its in-house agency, The Kitchen, in addition to leading the digital and media teams.

“We are thrilled to promote Diana Frost, a well-known talent from within our team, as our chief growth officer for North America,” said Carlos Abrams-Rivera, executive vice president and president, North America. “Since day one at Kraft Heinz, Diana’s expertise in disruptive innovation, ESG and M&A have been an asset across the organization — and her commitment to activating agility at scale has quickly transformed the way we work.”

Ms. Frost joined Kraft Heinz in 2020 and was most recently the company’s head of North American Disruption and chief marketing officer, Canada.

She also held a variety of leadership roles at Mars Wrigley, including head of portfolio transformation and vice president of marketing for Mars Wrigley Canada.

She graduated from Western University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management.