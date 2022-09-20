ORRVILLE, OHIO — The J.M. Smucker Co. is expanding its Robin Hood brand with the launch of Robin Hood 00 Style Pizza Flour. The flour may be used to make a pizza in one hour following an on-pack recipe. The flour also may be used for artisan bread, ciabatta, focaccia, breadsticks and crackers.

One 2-kg (4.4-lb) bag of the pizza flour can make 13 12-inch pizzas, according to Smucker. The flour consists of wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin and folic acid.

The pizza flour has a shelf life of 18 months from the date of manufacture.

In addition to pizza flour, Smucker offers several other products under the Robin Hood brand, including Best for Blending Flour, Best for Cake and Pastry Flour, Best for Bread Whole Wheat Flour, and Best for Bread Homestyle White Flour.