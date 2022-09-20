QUINCY, MASS. — Carter Wands has joined Bay State Milling Co. as technical sales manager of varietal solutions. In his role, Mr. Wands will be responsible for generating new business opportunities and supporting the development of existing customers in line with the business unit’s commercial strategy.

Most recently, Mr. Wands was technical sales representative for cakes/sweet goods and West Coast bread at AB Mauri North America for the past three years. Earlier, he was technical service manager for retail at Manildra Group USA and also worked as a product development technologist and a bakery/mill technologist at Manildra Group. Earlier in his career he worked as an intern at ADM, the American Bakers Association and AIB International.

He received a bachelor’s degree in bakery science and milling science at Kansas State University.