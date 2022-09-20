LAS VEGAS — At IBIE 2022, many organizations in the baking industry are marking major milestones. In 2022, the American Bakers Association (ABA, Booth No. WL2) reached 125 years, Sosland Publishing Co. (Booth No. 2525) celebrated its centennial and the Wheat Foods Council (WFC) marked 50 years of educating the public on wheat foods. IBIE itself reached its 100th year in 2020, which was celebrated at the 2019 Expo.

ABA officially celebrated its anniversary at the ABA Convention held earlier this year, but attendees at IBIE can enjoy cookies with the 125th anniversary logo at the ABA booth.

“ABA was founded to instill confidence and create trust with consumers. Issues like safety, accurate labeling and healthy ingredients were key topics 125 years ago,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of ABA. “ABA has been, and will continue to be, the forum for the baking industry to join together to strengthen and grow while remaining true to its founding principles.”

Sosland Publishing was founded in 1922 with its publication The Southwestern Miller. The company has expanded its media offerings to cover the wider grain-based foods industry as well as the dairy, meat and poultry, and pet food categories.

“The ABA was celebrating its 25th anniversary the year Sosland Publishing was founded, and bakers — ABA’s membership — have been a core part of our audience from our company’s start,” said Meyer Sosland, chief operating officer and executive editor of Sosland Publishing. “It is the relationships with the professionals of the baking, milling and allied industries that enabled the founders to sustain their venture, and it is those relationships that enable us to be here today.”

Sosland Publishing hosted its centennial party at IBIE 2022, Sunday, Sept. 18, after the show floor closed.

“Being able to celebrate this milestone for Sosland Publishing with our industry colleagues is very special and deeply meaningful for us,” Mr. Sosland said.

WFC celebrated its 50th anniversary with an event Monday, Sept. 19, featuring YouTube baking chef Gemma Stafford live-streaming demonstrations from the event.

“For more than 50 years, the Wheat Foods Council has developed sound educational and nutritional programs to increase the demand for wheat foods, correct misinformation and debunk fad diets,” said Tim O’Connor, president, WFC. “Today, WFC uniquely remains an organization whose membership encompasses the entire wheat foods value chain, including state wheat commissions and associations, millers, bakers, ingredient and life science companies, and others.” •