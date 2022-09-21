VAUGHAN, ONT. — Canadian-based granola company Seedwise Snacks is making its US retail debut.

Founded by Ozery Family Bakery, Seedwise Snacks makes allergen- and grain-free granola and granola clusters that feature seeds like flax, sunflower and pumpkin.

The two products coming to US markets are the Super Seed Crunch Clusters, which come in chocolate, mixed berry and sweet and salty varieties, and Super Seed Granola, which comes in chocolate cherry and lemon blueberry flavors.

Seedwise granola products are available at select retail locations, including Wegman’s, Lowes, HEB, and other natural and specialty stores, as well as direct-to-consumer through Amazon for a suggested retail price of $4.99 to $8.99.

“With over 25 years thriving in the bakery market, we felt it was time to take our expert baking skills and our love for seeds into the better for you snacking category,” said Guy Ozery, chief executive officer of Seedwise. “We’re confident that our allergy-friendly products will give consumers that delicious, craveable and actually good for you snack they’ve been searching for in the market. We’re looking forward to educating consumers on the benefits of seeds, why they are so powerful and how they can fit into their daily snacking routine.”