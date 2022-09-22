ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Nellson Nutraceutical LLC is consolidating its powder manufacturing facilities as part of a new restructuring plan.

The nutritional bar and functional powder maker will cease production at its Salt Lake City plant and bring the entirety of its powder volume, manufacturing equipment and assets to the company’s facility in Anaheim, Calif.

“The significant operational and productivity improvements in Anaheim created the opportunity for consolidation — while ensuring ample growth capacity for the future — which led us to conclude that closing our Salt Lake City facility is in the best interests of both Nellson and our clients,” said Jean Filion, chief executive officer of Nellson.

Included in the consolidation is the loss of Nellson’s innovation center in the Salt Lake City site, which was launched in early 2019.

The company has emphasized that its production and volume capabilities will not be affected by the closing.

Bart Child, chief commercial officer, said the consolidated assets may improve the Anaheim facility’s capacities, but the additions are not required as it was already capable of replacing the closed plant’s production.

“This decision was not easy, but we believe it will substantially enhance our ability to serve our brand partners effectively and facilitate making further investments in our market-leading capabilities,” Mr. Filion said.