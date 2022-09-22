BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — The Kellogg Co. is partnering with McKee Foods Corp. to introduce Kellogg’s Little Debbie Nutty Buddy cereal — its third collaboration with the Chattanooga, Tenn.-based snacks company. The new cereal features chocolate and lightly roasted peanut butter flavors together with cereal pieces coated in fudge.

Kellogg previously partnered with McKee Foods in 2020 to create Kellogg’s Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal and in 2021 to develop Kellogg’s Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies cereal.

“Since dropping our first two Little Debbie cereals, fans have been hungry to see Kellogg transform more Little Debbie snacks into cereal,” said Sadie Garcia, director of brand marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal. “Our newest collaboration brings the iconic Little Debbie Nutty Buddy bars to the breakfast table for the first time ever.”

Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods, added, “Through our continued partnership with Kellogg’s, we’re able to share Little Debbie’s beloved treats with fans in new ways. This new cereal captures the nostalgic chocolate and peanut butter flavors of a Nutty Buddy bar. It’s delicious at breakfast or as a treat any time of day.”

Kellogg’s Little Debbie Nutty Buddy cereal will be available at Walmart in October and at additional retailers nationwide in December for a suggested retail price of $4.99 for an 8.2-oz box and $5.99 for a 13.1-oz box.