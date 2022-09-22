WESTCHETER, ILL. – Noah Weiss has been named vice president, investor relations and corporate communications at Ingredion, Inc. He has more than 20 years of investor relations experience and most recently was head of investor relations at CNH Industrial, an equipment and services company. He also worked for Terex Corp., BlackBerry Ltd., AB Volvo and Taylor Rafferty.

Mr. Weiss received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Rutgers University in New Jersey and a master’s degree in business administration from Baruch College in New York. At Westchester-based Ingredion he will report to James Gray, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

“Noah brings a wealth of investor relations experience, a strong network of relationships across the financial community and a deep understanding of the agricultural industry,” Mr. Gray said. “I am excited to have Noah join my leadership team to help establish and build meaningful relationships with shareholders.”