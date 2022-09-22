NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Craig Dunlap and Jared Hamill have joined the flavor sales team at Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. while Lydia Wang has joined Bell’s sensory team as a sensory scientist.

Mr. Dunlap as global key account manager will manage accounts in the Eastern and Mid-Atlanta regions of the United States. He began his career as a product development scientist before moving into sales. He previously worked for Kerry, Firmenich, Faravelli and Sensient Technologies Corp.

Mr. Dunlap received a bachelor of science degree in food science from the University of Delaware and a master of business administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business.

Mr. Hamill as a global key account executive will manage accounts primarily in the Eastern region of the United States. He began his career as a product development scientist focusing on beverage creation and development within alcoholic and non-alcoholic categories. After 10 years in product development he transitioned into sales. Mr. Hamill previously worked for Symrise, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Diageo and Givaudan.

He received a bachelor of science degree in biology/chemistry from Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and a master of business administration from the University of Texas – Dallas.

Ms. Wang will lead initiatives such as sensory research for Bell’s fragrance projects, sensory descriptors for Bell’s product library and Bell’s descriptive panel program.

Ms. Wang received a master of science degree in food science from the University of Guelph.