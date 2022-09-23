LAS VEGAS – Kemin Industries introduced Shield Pure, a mold inhibitor that offers bakers a one-to-one replacement for synthetic mold inhibitors, at the International Baking Industry Exposition held Sept. 18-21 in Las Vegas. Shield Pure has been shown to extend the shelf life of baked foods such as white bread and tortillas.

“Today’s bakers need effective and clean label solutions to prevent mold spoilage in their baked goods,” said Courtney Schwartz, marketing director for Kemin Food Technologies – Americas. “Shield Pure is a clean label, cultured dextrose product that makes it possible for bakers to replace dry calcium propionate and propionic acid.”