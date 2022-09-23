OMAHA, NEB. — Building on longstanding farmer relationships and agricultural industry expertise, Scoular has created a new team to help producers capitalize on opportunities and navigate challenges as the demands of production evolve and technology increasingly influences the industry.

Based in Omaha, Scoular has more than 100 locations across the globe and operates a Midwestern grain handling network that includes more than 50 facilities in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Colorado and Nebraska. The company, a $9 billion agribusiness, continually invests in technology and facilities to create efficiencies for farmers.

“Technology and innovation are changing the world, as well as agriculture,” said Melissa Norem, enterprise director of origination for Scoular, who will lead the new producer origination team. “As part of this change, Scoular has continually improved the customer experience as we work with farmers and farming communities. This new team is the tip of that spear. We all win when farmers and their communities grow and thrive.”

The new producer origination team will:

• Mobilize a team of origination personnel across Scoular to work with the company’s facility originators to create a consistent experience for all Scoular producers.

• Create a new grower roundtable to explore how Scoular can enhance farmer relationships.

• Define innovative solutions to emerging farm management challenges such as risk management and technology initiatives.

• Build and promote Scoular’s marketing tools and other farmer services.

The team’s three members will facilitate marketing, outreach and technology opportunities for producers.

Jordan Flynn manages design and build of Scoular’s producer risk management program. He will work with Scoular’s facility network to bring farmers marketing ideas. Prior to joining Scoular, Mr. Flynn worked in various areas of ag, including producer risk management, carbon program development and alternative fertilizer markets.

Tara Olson leads producer outreach. Ms. Olson is supporting farmer appreciation meetings, connecting with farmers on social media and advancing Scoular’s reputation within Scoular’s communities. Prior to joining the team, Ms. Olson worked for Scoular’s brand marketing and corporate communications team and led the launch of Scoular’s brand refresh.

Jack Vincent leads origination technology development and enablement, working closely with the origination teams and farmers. Mr. Vincent’s prior roles in the ag industry include cross-country trading, facility management and risk analysis.

“This team is passionate about agriculture and will help to solve the challenges and define the opportunities that our farmers face,” Norem said. “Scoular is proud of our 130-year history of serving our farmers and promoting the communities we work and live in, and this new team will build upon that legacy.”