CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — ADM on Sept. 23 celebrated the grand opening of the new ADM Science and Technology Center at the University of Illinois Research Park in Champaign. The center will focus on human nutrition research and development, wet chemistry, sensory science, data science, computational fluid dynamics, and customer interface and applications.

The new center is designed to create opportunities for students in the areas of chemical engineering, chemistry, information science, computer science, food science and human nutrition, technology management, agricultural and consumer economics, animal science, and business programs.

“Our partnership with the University of Illinois has been a win for ADM, the university and its students, as well as the industries in which ADM operates, and we are so excited about this new facility and the future of our collaboration,” said Todd Werpy, PhD, senior vice president, chief science officer at Chicago-based ADM. “University of Illinois students and visiting scientists have helped ADM tackle big challenges and have developed business cases for important research projects. For the university and its students, the new facility will provide hands-on experiences working on real projects that are making an impact not just on ADM, but also on the world.”

The new center quadruples ADM’s footprint at the University of Illinois Research Park.