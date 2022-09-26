BROOKFIELD, ILL. – T.J. Sheeley has joined Sweetener Supply as director of sales – national accounts. He will support sales efforts to large and medium-size multi-location accounts throughout the United States.

Mr. Sheeley most recently was director of sales for NOAM, focusing on sweeteners and acidulants. He began his career in the food industry with Cargill as territory sales manager for the company’s oil and shortenings divisions. He then spent 10 years with Primient, which formerly was part of Tate & Lyle.

Mr. Sheeley received a bachelor of science degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.