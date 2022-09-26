LUXEMBOURG — CSM Ingredients and Allozymes have entered a partnership under which CSM Ingredients will collaborate with Allozymes to design and develop custom enzymes for improved and sustainable processing of ingredients. Singapore-based Allozymes leverages proprietary platform technology to develop novel enzymes.

Under the multi-year agreement, the companies will focus on unlocking opportunities for ingredients such as ancient grains, flours, specialty oils and fats, plant fibers, and proteins.

“The new partnership with Allozymes represents the latest strategic move in our game-changing approach to business at CSM Ingredients,” said Aldo Uva, chief executive officer of Luxembourg-based CSM Ingredients. “Our collaboration will enable us to work hand-in-hand with this pioneering partner to uncover innovative and impactful enzyme technology solutions that will further enhance our portfolio offerings.

“More specifically, through a combination of enzyme and fermentation science, biotechnology, and our application experience we will be able to deliver a unique market proposition which capitalizes on clean label opportunities and scalability.”