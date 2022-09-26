ATLANTA — Retail franchise Cinnabon is expanding its grocery distribution and releasing eight new ready-to-bake and ready-to-heat desserts at Walmart stores nationwide to celebrate National Cinnamon Roll Day.

The new products will roll out in two phases, with the first launch Oct. 1 and the second launch Nov. 1.

Included in the first phase are the four following desserts:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Roll Cookie Dough: ready-to-bake cinnamon and cream cheese frosting chip cookie dough.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookie Dough: ready-to-bake salted caramel and chocolate chunk cookie dough.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Frosted Mini Bites: ready-to-heat mini cinnamon rolls with cream cheese icing packets for an optional topping.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cinnamon Coffee Cake: ready-to-heat cinnamon coffee cake topped with streusel crumble and cream cheese icing.

The second phase will include the four following desserts:

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookie dough.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Sugar Cookie Dough: ready-to-bake sugar cookie dough.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Chocolate Chip Brownie: ready-to-heat brownie with a chocolate chip center.

Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Red Velvet Cake: red velvet cake topped with a vanilla streusel crumb topping, chocolate chips and cream cheese icing.

“We are always looking for new ways to deliver indulgent bakery-inspired experiences through craveable Cinnabon treats,” said Dave Mikita, president of global channels. “Just in time for National Cinnamon Roll Day, these new premium ready-to-bake cookie doughs and ready-to-heat desserts showcase our hunger for innovation and provide another way for fans to get their hands on the Cinnabon taste they know and love.”

All eight new Cinnabon retail desserts will be available at the suggested retail price of $4.98 per box.