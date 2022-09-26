BOULDER, COLO. — Sustainable snack brand Quinn has achieved a Climate Friendly product attribute from its partner HowGood, an independent research company with the world’s largest ingredient sustainability database.

Products that receive the Climate Friendly label contribute less greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than 70% of all products assessed by HowGood. Quinn will roll out the on-pack labels on its products in 2023, helping consumers easily identify more sustainable products, the company stated.

With the partnership, Quinn said it can further measure the impact of its ingredients and products and continue its mission to support soil health and reduce carbon emissions.

“Transparency is a huge priority for us at Quinn Snacks. When you know where your food comes from and how it’s grown, you make food differently, you make it better,” said Kristy Lewis, founder of Quinn. “Regenerative agriculture can drastically reduce emissions and make farms more resilient to the effects of climate change. We’re excited to have HowGood’s Climate Friendly label to communicate our commitment to the environment and responsible sourcing.”

HowGood’s calculation of GHG emissions is developed in accordance with GHG Protocol and collected from sources like the International Panel on Climate Change 2013 global warming potential estimates, crop-specific life cycle assessments and other vetted sources. Once data is collected and analyzed, HowGood maps each ingredient to its source crop, animal, mineral and geographic location, accounting for specific on-the-ground practices, impacts and risks in each location. This process has allowed HowGood to develop industry-average impact profiles for CO2 emissions for nearly every ingredient in the food system, according to the company. These specifics are integrated into a final carbon footprint analysis once greater supply system transparency is available.

“The Climate Friendly attribute provides consumers with a clear indicator of how sustainable a product is with respect to carbon emissions. It’s easy to understand and guides consumers toward more sustainable purchases,” said Christina Lampert, director of growth and innovation at HowGood. “We’re excited to be powering a full suite of sustainability attributes amidst the growing call from consumers for products in line with their values and preferences. Labels like Quinn’s will empower shoppers to take a critical step in reducing their carbon footprint.”

Quinn Snack products featuring the Climate Friendly label will be reassessed yearly to ensure they meet current industry benchmarks. More information can be found at www.quinnsnacks.com.