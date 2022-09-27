NORWICH, VT. — A new sustainability platform from King Arthur Baking Co. released Sept. 27 sets 2030 goals and addresses topics like regenerative agriculture, greenhouse gas emissions, packaging and waste.

“The launch of our 2030 sustainability goals encapsulates King Arthur’s long-standing commitment to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve,” said Suzanne McDowell, vice president of corporate social responsibility and sustainability at King Arthur Baking Co. “As a Certified B Corporation, we’ve been transparently measuring our environmental and social impact against rigorous standards since 2007. Now, we’re holding ourselves to an even higher standard with ambitious goals and an aggressive timeline because we believe we must take care of our most precious resources — our people and our planet.”

Norwich-based King Arthur plans for 100% of the flour in its bags to be milled from regeneratively grown wheat by 2030. All current company facilities by 2030 will use 100% renewable electricity while transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by 30%. King Arthur by 2030 plans to achieve a 100% circular packaging system by developing all packaging to include 100% deforestation-free fibers and a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled content. Finally, King Arthur will strive for zero waste to landfills from all facilities by 2030.

In other 2030 goals, King Arthur wants 100% of its high-risk suppliers to meet a code of conduct for environmental and social requirements and 100% of its key ingredients to be sourced sustainably. Supplier diversity will be maximized. To create a culture in which all employee-owners feel welcome, respected and valued, King Arthur will launch “belonging groups” and leadership compensation will be tied to building inclusive and diverse teams.