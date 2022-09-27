URBANA, OHIO — Bundy Baking Solutions has announced the appointment of two new members to the American Pan in Europe leadership team. Les Boggild has been named senior adviser and Kelvin Mather has been named director of technical compliance.

Mr. Boggild previously worked as sales director at coating facility FBS Prestige, a division of Fluorocarbon Ltd. in the United Kingdom, for nearly 19 years. FBS Prestige was acquired by Bundy Baking Solutions in 2017.

“Both Les and Kelvin exemplify the commitment to quality and service that sets American Pan apart,” said Jason Bowman, president of American Pan Europe and MENA. “Their leadership will bring exceptional insight, expertise, and years of experience to the American Pan team, helping us grow our brand in Europe.”