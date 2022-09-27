IRVING, TEXAS — Mission Foods, a subsidiary of Gruma SAB de CV, has introduced Zero Net Carbs tortillas. The new tortillas are zero net carbs and zero sugar, and they also are keto-certified, high fiber and low in calories, according to Mission.

The new tortillas are available in two varieties: Original and sun-dried tomato basil. They have a suggested retail price of $3.99 for a 14-count bag.

“These new products represent Mission Foods once again rising to meet consumer needs with products that taste great while fitting into consumers’ dietary patterns,” said Sathish Mohanraju, vice president of marketing and trade marketing at Mission Foods. “Someone on a low-carb or keto diet will still be able to enjoy our delicious tortillas in their favorite wraps, tacos or snacks without sacrificing flavor.”

