COUNTRYSIDE, ILL. — Sokol Custom Food Ingredients, a Sokol & Co. company, has hired Shawn M. Sullivan as chief executive officer.

Mr. Sullivan was previously vice president of sales for the premium decorations and inclusions unit of Barry Callebaut America. The hiring comes shortly after Sokol was acquired by Burlington Capital Partners (BCP), a private equity firm based out of Chicago.

“In this next phase of Sokol under the BCP umbrella, we are committed to evolving our capabilities and bringing on best-in-class leadership, starting with Shawn’s hire,” said Tim Novak, chairman of Sokol’s board. “As a seasoned industry leader, Shawn is ideally suited to take over the reins. The combination of his passion for customer-driven innovation and entrepreneurial spirit with Sokol’s ability to execute operationally as a leading co-manufacturer, gives us confidence that a bright future is ahead for Sokol’s business.”

Prior to joining Barry Callebaut in 2006, Mr. Sullivan was also vice president of sales at Pierre’s Ice Cream and an account manager for Kraft Foods Group.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in applied science from Eastern Illinois University.