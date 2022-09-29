KANSAS CITY — The American Society of Baking (ASB) will be accepting nominations for the ASB Rising Bakers award from Sept. 12 until Nov. 11. The award will honor one young industry professional under 40 years old who has made “outstanding contributions to wholesale baking,” according to the ASB.

Eligible nominees must directly contribute to the wholesale baking industry, be active members of the ASB and be nominated by someone other than themselves. Once the nomination period has concluded, members of the Young Professionals Committee will choose a winner based on merit. The award will be presented at BakingTech, which will be held in Chicago from Feb. 28 through March 2, 2023.

The ASB encourages baking industry veterans to “Nominate a young professional who has shown a dedication to their career in wholesale baking, has attained outstanding achievement and has contributed significantly to the profession.”

