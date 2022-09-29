LOS ANGELES — King’s Hawaiian has expanded beyond the United States, entering Canada with the debut of its original Hawaiian sweet rolls. The rolls are available in 12-count packages at Loblaws and SaveOne Foods locations.

“We have dreamed of expanding our Ohana for a long time and couldn’t think of a better time to welcome Canada into our family than around the holiday season,” said Samantha Guerreiro, head of new opportunities at King’s Hawaiian. “We believe that the best times are spent together around the table with family and friends and are thrilled to have our rolls be a part of celebrations across the country — from Slider Sunday (our new favorite weekly tradition) to Thanksgiving and Christmas, we hope our sweet rolls are the perfect addition to gatherings and make this season that much sweeter.”

Founded more than 70 years ago in Hawaii, King’s Hawaiian operates baking facilities in Torrance, Calif., and Oakwood, Ga.