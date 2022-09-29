BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — Joe Girdner has been named president and chief executive officer of Miller Milling Co., effective Oct. 1. He will succeed Takuya Mitani, who is returning to Nisshin Seifun Group in Japan.

Mr. Girdner has more than 30 years of experience in grain and transportation, including the past 9 years at Rogers Foods Ltd. He most recently was president of Rogers Foods Ltd. since 2017 and will continue to hold that position after joining Miller Milling Co. Earlier, he was vice president of logistics and procurement at Rogers Foods, and has worked as the project manager for Rogers Foods’ milling operation expansion in Chilliwack, BC.

“Miller Milling Co. is excited to welcome Joe to our team,” the company said. “Joe has been a trusted colleague for many years at our sister company Rogers Foods and we look forward to continuing Miller Milling’s success under his leadership. Joe has a strong leadership team to work with at Miller Milling.”

Founded in Minneapolis in 1985, Miller Milling got its start providing durum semolina to large customers through regional destination mills. In 2012, Miller Milling became a part of the Nisshin Seifun Group of Japan.

Miller Milling operates five facilities in the United States and ranks fifth in the nation in daily flour production capacity at 86,600 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing Co.’s 2022 Grain & Milling Annual. Its largest mill is in Winchester, Va., which is the country’s 10th largest mill with a daily production capacity of 26,500 cwts.

Rogers Foods, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Nisshin Flour Milling Inc., has flour mills in Armstrong and Chilliwack, BC, which have a combined daily wheat flour production capacity of 13,600 cwts and wheat storage capacity of 420,000 bus.