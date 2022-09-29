CHICAGO — Nabisco, a division of Mondelez International, Inc., is launching a snickerdoodle flavored Oreo cookie for a limited time this fall and winter.

Made using snickerdoodle flavored Oreo biscuits, the interior of the classic cookie sandwich will be filled with cinnamon flavored crème blended with crunchy red and green sugar crystals. The company initially announced the flavor through a social media strategy designed to engage Twitter users. When put together, the first words of the last eight Tweets from the Oreo account spelled out, “Our Next OREO Cookie Flavor Is Snickerdoodle.”

Available nationwide Oct. 17, the LTO snickerdoodle Oreos will be on shelves as long as supplies last.