CHICAGO — Organic baking and grain brand Arrowhead Mills has announced multiple company updates including a new logo, redesigned packaging, refreshed website, new tagline and two new product stock-keeping units (SKUs). These updates correspond with the brand’s 50th anniversary and celebrate the recently achieved milestone that over 87% of Arrowhead Mills’ products are USDA certified organic, according to the company.

The new logo features the addition of the word “organic,” curved above “Arrowhead Mills,” as well as the new tagline, visible below. To further emphasize the updated logo, the new packaging displays three bold color blockings in red, white and terracotta.

"This brand refresh is an opportunity for Arrowhead Mills to secure more on-shelf visibility with bolder graphics that communicate product and nutritional benefits clearly and provide a look and feel that is more modern and reminiscent of where we are today as a brand,” said Dan Anglemyer, chief operating officer at Arrowhead Mills. “We're also excited to bring our new tagline 'Your Guide to a Life Well Lived' to life as well."

New Arrowhead Mills pancake and waffle mixes.

Source: Arrowhead Mills. The company’s new gluten-free Organic Oat Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix and limited-edition Organic Apple Cider Pancake & Waffle Mix will debut the new packaging design. Both mixes are made using non-GMO ingredients.

"We are very proud of the long-standing heritage of the Arrowhead Mills brand and the way the company continues to innovate and evolve, while staying true to the standards and commitment to simply made, high-quality organic products and ingredients." Mr. Anglemyer said. "Company founder, Frank Ford, was really ahead of his time in respect to embracing organic agriculture and regenerative farming practices, which many of today's consumers demand.”