BUCHAREST, ROMANIA — PepsiCo, Inc. is investing $100 million into its facility in Popesti-Leordeni, Romania.

The expansion project will improve three production lines and add an automated warehouse, in addition to other automation capabilities.

“PepsiCo has been operating and investing in Romania for almost 30 years and we remain committed to further developing the business in the country,” said Silviu Popovici, chief executive officer for PepsiCo Europe. “As a production and distribution center for the Central and Eastern European markets, Romania represents an essential market in Europe.”

Construction on the Popesti-Leordeni facility is expected to be completed in 2024 and will double the plant’s current production capacity.

The company’s investment comes just after it finished a 5-year, $40-million development plan at its Dragomiresti factory, bringing PepsiCo’s investment total in Romania to over $320 million.

“We will continue to invest sustainably in the Romanian market in the next five years as well, consolidating the role of PepsiCo Romania as a production and distribution center for many markets in the region," said Adrian Lăcătuș, senior commercial director for PepsiCo’s Eastern Balkans unit.