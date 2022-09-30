PARSIPPANY, NJ. – Sun Chemical has launched Sunfoods natural colorants, a product line of naturally sourced colors that may be applied to a variety of food and beverage products. The colors will be available in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The new colors are part of Sun Chemical’s “Inspired by nature” campaign of colors extracted from algae, vegetables and fruit through the company’s proprietary formulation technology. Potential applications include baked foods, dairy items, beverages, confectionery items and pet food. Parsippany-based Sun Chemical will showcase the colors at SupplySide West in Las Vegas Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.