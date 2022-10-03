THOMASVILLE, GA. — On Sept. 30, after Hurricane Ian had drenched central Florida and was close to making landfall in South Carolina, Brad Alexander, chief operating officer of Flowers Foods, Inc. commented on the baking company’s operations in the Southeast.

“For several days prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall, our bakery teams in the Southeast worked around the clock to coordinate efforts throughout Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas to keep retail store shelves stocked and food service customers supplied with fresh bakery products,” Mr. Alexander said.

“Following the hurricane’s historic flooding and catastrophic damage across Florida, our thoughts are with those affected. We are extremely fortunate and thankful that none of our team members or independent distributor partners have reported any serious injuries or loss of life. Early reports indicate only minor damage and, in most cases, no damage at our bakeries and warehouses following the storm.

“After pausing production to ensure the safety of our team, our four bakeries in Florida (Miami, Bradenton, Lakeland, and Jacksonville) have resumed operations. We are keeping a watchful eye on Hurricane Ian as it travels northward and will continue our efforts to ensure team member safety and product availability wherever possible.”