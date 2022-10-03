MEXICO CITY — Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV will donate 6.8 million slices of bread to food banks around the world after holding the seventh edition of its Bimbo Global Race, which attracted 341, 000 participants. This year’s hybrid model involved an in-person race across 10 countries and a virtual race in over 100 locations.

Mexico City-based Grupo Bimbo committed to donating 20 slices of bread for each person registered. The race was intended to help the fight to end hunger, one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

"Thank you to all who decided to be part of this race, not only to be physically active themselves, but also for their desire to help our local communities,” said Alberto Levy, global vice president of marketing for Grupo Bimbo. “The result of their efforts reinforces our purpose at Grupo Bimbo to nourish a better world through actions and not just words."

Countries represented in the race included China with over 162,000 participants, Mexico with over 28,000, Peru with over 22,000, India with over 20,000, and Spain with over 18,000. Over the past seven years the Bimbo Global Race has led to the donation of over 23.7 million slices of bread.