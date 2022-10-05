Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The baking industry showed up in force in Las Vegas for the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), and the triennial trade show delivered on exciting innovations and robust educational programming that spoke to the challenges bakers face today.

“There were innovations on display that are then turned around and turned into practical solutions that make a huge difference in profitability and attention,” said John Unrein, editor of bake magazine in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “The leaders on the retail bakery side are really paying attention to IBIE and they were just chomping at the bit to get to the show and learn about what was available and embrace efficiency and innovation.”

In this bonus episode of season 11 of Since Sliced Bread, host Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, spoke with Mr. Unrein about his insights and takeaways from IBIE 2022. The trade show revealed an industry ready to adopt the technology of the future and eager to innovate to stay relevant to consumer trends.

Listen to learn what major themes and innovations stood out in conversations on the show floor and in education sessions.

