HANOVER, PA. — Howard Friedman will be the new chief executive officer of Utz Brands, Inc. He will replace current CEO Dylan Lissette, who will become executive chairman of the board on Dec. 15.

Mr. Friedman is currently chief operations officer of Post Holdings, Inc., St. Louis. He has more than 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry and, in addition to Post Holdings, he has worked for the Kraft Heinz Co.

“Howard brings extensive experience increasing market share and unlocking growth potential, with a focus on building innovative brands and strategic business development,” Mr. Lissette said. “The board and I are confident that he will help lead Utz to tremendous success as we grow our presence across geographies, salty snack sub-categories, and channels.”

As part of the leadership transition, Roger Deromedi, Utz’s current chairman of the board, will become lead independent director. Mr. Lissette will transition to the role of non-executive chairman of the board in the second quarter of 2023.

Mr. Lissette joined the company in 1995 and has been CEO since 2013. During his tenure as CEO, Mr. Lissette oversaw a decade of accomplishments, including sales growth that nearly tripled to reach over $1.3 billion, Utz’s debut as a public company, and the completion of six acquisitions since the company’s public listing in 2020.