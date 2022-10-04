Laurie McKenna, winner of the 51st Pillsbury Bake-Off contest.

Source: Pillsbury

MINNEAPOLIS – Laurie McKenna of Fairfield, Ohio, won the 51st Pillsbury Bake-Off contest for her Greek-inspired recipe, air fryer crescent Greek nachos. She will receive $50,000, and General Mills, Inc. will make a $50,000 donation to her selected charity, No Kid Hungry, an organization that fights child hunger in the United States.

Ms. McKenna said she drew inspiration after having nachos at a Greek restaurant. The winning entry was made with Pillsbury original crescent dough in the tortilla chip base. The chips were topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, dill weed and Greek seasoning.

Other finalists were Antoinette Starner for her air fryer rocky road cookies, Erma Innis for her air fryer sausage corn dog poppers, Angela Flanders for her grilled meat lover’s biscuit cheeseburgers and Scott Freed for his chocolate peanut butter biscuit “wafflettes.”