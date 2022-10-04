IRVING, TEXAS — Guerrero, a brand of Gruma SAB de CV, has introduced Zero Net Carbs tortillas and Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch tortillas.

The new Zero Net Carbs tortillas have zero net carbs and zero sugar, and they also are keto-certified, high in fiber and low in calories, according to Guerrero. They are available in two varieties: original and chipotle.

The Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch tortillas line has been extended to include a salsa roja flavor. The line also includes flour and whole wheat varieties. Salsa roja Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch tortillas contain 2 grams of net carbs and are keto-friendly and high in fiber, according to Guerrero.

“Guerrero has a long tradition of being a brand families know they can rely on for products inspired by the diverse tastes of Mexico, and these new tortillas are no different,” said Juan Gonzalez, chief executive officer of Guerrero. “That’s why we are so excited to announce our new Zero Net Carbs and new salsa roja Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch tortillas, which will allow families to celebrate Mexican culture with authentic, delicious, traditional food in a way that meets their nutritional goals.”

Sathish Mohanraju, vice president of marketing and trade marketing, added, “Our goal has always been to provide families with high-quality and nutritious food they can count on for its delicious, authentic taste. Guerrero’s new Zero Net Carbs and Nutri-Ricas Carb Watch salsa roja tortillas give everyone the chance to try something new.”

