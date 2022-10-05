BUCKINGHAM, UK. — Puratos UK has strengthened its fruit filling offerings with the acquisition of Fourayes, the UK’s largest fruit processor and commercial jam manufacturer for bakeries, desserts and dairy. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Fouraye’s products are manufactured at its 100-acre orchard in Kent, UK.

“We are delighted to welcome Fourayes into the Puratos family and are excited to continue its proud legacy; supporting British farming, providing farm-to-fork transparency, and demonstrating exemplary ESG practices,” said Julia Darvill, managing director of Puratos UK and Ireland. “Our relationship with Fourayes first took root back in February, when we partnered up to launch a unique range of real fruit and vegetable pieces, and in the succeeding months our connection has grown even deeper.”

Puratos said Fourayes’ location in Kent makes it “ideally placed” for expanding in Europe, with the potential to bring the Fourayes range of products to the broader Puratos Group.

Phil Acock, managing director of Fourayes and a third-generation owner, will remain with the company in a non-executive role but will hand over ownership to Puratos on completion of the transaction.

“As businesses, Fourayes and Puratos are aligned in their goals, and they’re both resolute in their dedication to adding value for customers and innovating for good,” Mr. Acock said. “We wholly believe that together, we are stronger, and the bringing together of these two ingredient powerhouses has untold potential. I am confident that the synergies between Puratos and Fourayes will unlock further growth and value for our customers and help them to cater to the call for healthy options, transparency, and integrity from increasingly conscientious consumers.”