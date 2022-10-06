MILWAUKEE – Sensient Technologies Corp. has acquired Endemix Doğal Maddeler AS, a vertically integrated color and extracts company based in Istanbul that services the food and beverage markets. Endemix works with multinational companies in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Endemix uses extraction technologies to obtain colors in natural pigments from agricultural sources. The acquisition puts Sensient closer to key botanical growing areas.

“The acquisition of Endemix allows Sensient to further expand its vertical integration for key natural colors and add extraction and refining capacity, further strengthening our position as a leading natural color solutions provider,” said Paul Manning, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Sensient Technologies Corp. “I am excited to welcome the Endemix team to Sensient and to work to capitalize on the robust R&D and supply chain they have developed.”