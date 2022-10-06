ST. LOUIS — Maureen English Carroll has been promoted to vice president and chief compliance officer at Post Holdings, Inc. In her new role, Ms. Carroll will lead enterprise-wide strategy, planning and execution in the areas of quality, EHS, safety and compliance.

Ms. Carroll has been associate general counsel at Post since 2015, working with all Post business units, supporting the quality, EHS (environment, health and safety), safety and compliance areas, as well as advising on Food and Drug Administration matters and packaging and advertising regulations.

Before joining Post, she held similar counsel positions with General Mills, Target and ShopNBC, where she advised on advertising of all FDA regulated products. She also taught food and drug and advertising law at the University of Minnesota Law School and served in the food, drug and medical device group at King & Spaulding, an international law firm.

Ms. Carroll received a bachelor of science degree in food science and technology chemistry at Purdue University and a law degree at Northwestern University School of Law.