MILWAUKEE, WIS. — Ingredient supplier Lesaffre has launched a website redesign with an emphasis on user experience. The refreshed website features a product filtering tool that offers users the option to sort products by type, solution, application, process and brand, according to the company.

“We have been working to develop a complete portfolio of baking ingredients,” said Bill Hanes, vice president of marketing and strategy. “Now, with the launch of the new website, we’re making it easier for our customers to find the right solutions for their specific applications.”

Users also can access information about the company’s baking solutions platform, Baking with Lesaffre, which supports the company’s stated mission “to nourish and protect the planet.” Visitors to the website have the option to filter ingredients by commitment category, including Bake for Care, Bake for Smile, Bake for Good, Bake it Safe, Bake it Smart and Bake it Easy.

“Today, Lesaffre is so much more than yeast,” Mr. Hanes said. “We are your global baking ingredient supplier, your expert technical support, and your solutions-oriented partner in baking. We’re excited to have a website that showcases all the ways we support our baking customers.”

Click here to access the new Lesaffre website.