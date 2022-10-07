PORTLAND, ORE. — Columbia Grain International has opened a new 60,000-square-foot packaging facility in Hastings, Neb.

“As CGI sources beans and pulses straight from our network of American farmers we’re now able to provide custom retail packages without compromising quality, supply or safety,” said Bill Germano, manager of retail products. “And our new facility in Hastings, Neb., will enable us to efficiently supply grocery retailers throughout the US.”

The new SQF certified facility is fully automated with critical control points to manage packaging and product quality. A range of package options may be processed.

Portland-based Columbia Grain International supplies bean and pulse products to US food manufacturers as well as packages to the retail trade. The company, a member of the Private Label Manufacturers Association, plans to launch its own brand, Balanced Bushel, early in 2023, Mr. Germano said.