STUTTGART, GERMANY — Hillenbrand, Inc., completed its acquisition of Linxis Group, a supplier of specialized equipment for the food, pharma and cosmetics industries. Linxis Group will be a part of the Coperion Food, Health and Nutrition division headed by Kevin Buchler as president, food, health and nutrition division, and Tim Cook as chief strategy and business development officer, Linxis.

“We look forward to having a dedicated and committed partner at our side that will support and enhance the growth path we started several years ago,” Mr. Cook said. “We are convinced that the combination of both companies’ technologies and our global sales and service networks provide excellent prospects for the future.”

Linxis Group’s six brands — Bakon, Diosna, Shaffer, Shick Esteve, Unifiller and VMI — reach customers in more than 100 countries. These brands specialize in the design, installation and service of industrial process equipment and automation solutions that complement Coperion’s current equipment offerings to the food and pharma industries. As a supplier for mixing, ingredient automation and portioning solutions, Linxis’ capabilities align with Coperion’s growth strategy for food applications.

As these two global companies come together, they combine their customer service resources to create a worldwide support network for customers, including multiple test centers for product development and proof-of-concept trials.

“We believe Linxis Group and their brands’ strong reputation within the food, pharma and cosmetics industries enhances Coperion’s existing capabilities and aligns with our growth strategy,” Mr. Buchler said. “Together, we’ll have strong production and engineering locations throughout the world. By leveraging the combined capabilities of both organizations, we will be able to offer more comprehensive processing solutions and create significant value for our customers.”