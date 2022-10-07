WASHINGTON — The US Food and Drug Administration will host a webinar at 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time Oct. 21 to provide an overview of its proposed rule to update the definition of the nutrient content claim “healthy.”

The FDA published the proposed rule in the Sept. 29 issue of the Federal Register, explaining the agency wanted the nutrient content claim “healthy” to be consistent with current nutrition science and federal dietary guidance, including the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

To register for the webinar, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/3VP9RQL.

Sarah Gebauer, PhD, and Vincent DeJesus of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition will give an overview of the proposed rule. Dr. Gebauer, Mr. DeJesus and Claudine Kavanaugh, PhD, of the CFSAN will take part in a question-and-answer session.